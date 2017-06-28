BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s prime minister designate said Wednesday her future government’s goal is membership in the European Union along with modernization of the troubled Balkan country.

Ana Brnabic told Serbian parliament that the government will lead a “balanced” foreign policy, seeking good relations with Russia, China and the U.S.

Lawmakers are expected to vote her government into office later this week. If confirmed, Brnabic will become Serbia’s first ever female and openly gay prime minister.

“The time before us will show how brave we are to move boundaries,” Brnabic said in her speech. “Now is the moment to make a step forward and take our society, country and economy into the 21st century.”

She warned that “if we don’t take that chance, we can hardly count on another one again.”

When President Aleksandar Vucic nominated the U.S.- and U.K.-educated Brnabic to succeed him as prime minister earlier this month, it was seen as an attempt to calm Western concerns that Serbia was getting too close to Russia despite its proclaimed goal of joining the EU.

Her government retains most ministers from Vucic’s Cabinet, including some hard-line pro-Russia officials such as new Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin. This has raised fears that Serbia will remain under strong Russian influence despite Brnabic’s pro-Western record.

In her speech, Brnabic made no mention of the growing military cooperation with Russia under Vucic, but said her government will continue to participate in the EU and U.N. global missions and maintain cooperation with NATO.

Brnabic insisted that “all this is confirmed in our strategic orientation toward the European Union, which represents the values that we stand for.”

“That is the place where Serbia should be,” Brnabic said.

Dusan Stojanovic contributed to this report.