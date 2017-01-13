BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has warned that it will ignore future possible extradition requests for terrorism and other suspects wanted by France if it doesn’t a hand over a former Kosovo prime minister to the Balkan country.
The Serbian government on Friday demanded the “urgent and immediate” extradition of Ramus Haradinaj, who was detained last week in France on a Serbian arrest warrant.
A French court on Thursday ordered the release of Haradinaj pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he’s wanted on war crimes charges. He must stay in France under judicial supervision while his case is being studied.
Haradinaj, a former guerrilla commander in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, was cleared of war crimes charges by a U.N. tribunal.
