NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have announced plans for a permanent dedication at the Sept. 11 Memorial that would recognize rescue and recovery workers at ground zero.
They announced the plans Tuesday with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, a longtime Sept. 11 health advocate and National September 11 Memorial and Museum board member.
Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide support for a dedication that will be located on the Memorial Glade, a grassy clearing on the southwest corner of the 8-acre plaza.
Bloomberg is the museum’s chairman. He says the people involved in the recovery “deserve a fitting tribute for their courage, sacrifice and bravery.”
The dedication will examine the impact of 9/11 on the health of first responders and others.