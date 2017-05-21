SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, in what could be the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its nuclear weapons and missile development.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectile was fired Sunday from an area around Pukchang. It provided no other details.

The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.