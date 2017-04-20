DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A sentencing date has been set for a man who admitted to causing the evacuation of two buildings at Ohio’s largest military base.
Edward Novak pleaded guilty in federal court in Dayton in February to charges of trespass, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.
Other charges including assault, making false alarms and fleeing a police officer were dropped.
Magistrate Judge Michael Newman on Thursday set the sentencing for April 26.
A message was left for Novak’s public defender seeking comment.
Authorities say the unarmed Beavercreek man entered a secure building at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in November 2015 after driving past guards at a security gate.
Base officials say the intrusion and building evacuations hindered operations at the base near Dayton for hours.
