NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer will soon be sentenced for revealing military secrets and other crimes.

The Navy says a sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday in Virginia for Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin. The proceeding on a base in Norfolk could last into Friday.

Navy prosecutors had abandoned efforts to convict Lin of spying for China or Taiwan. They struck a plea deal in May instead that portrays him as arrogant and willing to reveal military secrets to impress women.

The 40-year-old Lin faces dismissal from the Navy and up to 36 years in prison.

Lin has had an impressive military career. He was on the staff of an assistant secretary of the Navy in Washington. He also was assigned to a unit in Hawaii that flies spy planes.

