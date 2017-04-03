NEW YORK (AP) — Sentencing is set for a man who fatally shot a New York City police officer during a foot chase in Manhattan in 2015.

Tyrone Howard is facing life in prison when he’s sentenced Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the death of 33-year-old Officer Randolph Holder. The 32-year-old Howard was convicted last month on charges including murder, robbery and weapons possession.

Holder and his partner approached Howard as he was on a stolen bicycle on an East Harlem street in October 2015. Authorities say Howard fled on foot, then pulled out a handgun and shot Holder in the head on a footbridge over the Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive.

Authorities say Howard had been involved in a gunfight with drug dealers just before he was confronted by the officers.