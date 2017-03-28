SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia sheriff who admitted to being a meth addict is due back in court for sentencing in a case in which he was charged with stealing the drug from a police locker.
Bo Williams faces up to 10 years in prison for his guilty plea to a felony charge of entering without breaking. Sentencing is set for Tuesday in Roane County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say Williams was accused of taking methamphetamine from the storage area when he was a Spencer police officer last fall.
Williams resigned as an officer in December and resigned as sheriff in January as part of his plea agreement.
County Prosecutor Josh Downey said Williams told him and two others that he had been addicted to meth for more than a year.
