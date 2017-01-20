COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sentencing has been scheduled for a friend of the man sentenced to die for gunning down nine black parishioners during a Bible study in a South Carolina church.
Court records filed Thursday show Joey Meek’s sentencing hearing is slated for February 28 in Charleston’s federal court.
Meek pleaded guilty to lying to authorities and failing to report a crime regarding what he knew about Dylann Roof’s violent plot. Meek faces a possible prison sentence of eight years, although prosecutors have said they’d argue for a shorter sentence if Meek cooperated in their case against Roof.
Meek did not testify in Roof’s federal trial last year on 33 federal charges for the June 2015 slayings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Roof was sentenced to death earlier this month.
Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/
