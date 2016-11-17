Share story

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sentencing has been reset for an Ohio man who pleaded guilty to plotting attacks against a member of the U.S. military and a local police station in support of the Islamic State group.

Sentencing is now scheduled for Nov. 23 for Munir Abdulkader (moo-neer ab-duhl-KAH-der).

Court documents say Abdulkader pleaded guilty to attempting to kill officers and employees of the United States, providing material support of a foreign terrorist organization and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

The 22-year-old West Chester man was arrested in May 2015.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has rescheduled sentencing from Friday until next week.

Investigators say Abdulkader communicated with an Islamic State member. They say he wanted to behead a military employee while recording video and then attack a police station.

