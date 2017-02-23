NEW YORK (AP) — A judge in New York has delayed the sentencing of a man convicted in a second trial of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979.
Judge Maxwell Wiley ruled Thursday that next week’s sentencing for Pedro Hernandez will be postponed. A new date wasn’t yet set. Hernandez’s attorney Harvey Fishbein requested the delay to investigate whether a juror may have known during proceedings that members of the first jury were in the audience.
Hernandez, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, was convicted Feb. 14 of second-degree murder and kidnapping in one of New York’s most notorious missing-children’s cases. Etan was among the first missing children who appeared on milk cartons.
An earlier trial ended in a hung jury when a single juror did not want to convict.
