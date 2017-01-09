CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Final testimony is expected as prosecutors wrap up their argument that Dylann Roof should be sentenced to death for the South Carolina church shootings.

Relatives of Tywanza Sanders are slated to be the last to testify Monday in Roof’s federal sentencing trial.

Last week, family members of the nine black parishioners slain in the June 2015 attack on Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church told emotional stories of the voids left by the loss of their loved ones.

Roof is representing himself and has said he plans to call no witnesses in his own defense. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel says he expects jurors to begin deliberating as early as Tuesday on whether Roof should get the death penalty or life in prison.

___

