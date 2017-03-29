NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to New Jersey’s governor have been sentenced to jail for creating traffic jams at the busiest bridge in the United States for political revenge, bringing the case to a close.

But appeals and a pledge from one of them that the fight isn’t over promise to keep the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal hanging over Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s final year in office.

Bridget Kelly told reporters after she was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday that she won’t be a scapegoat.

Her attorney pointed out that her testimony that she told Christie about the traffic jams while they were happening was never contradicted.

Christie hasn’t been charged and denies that Kelly told him about the lane closures.

Co-defendant Bill Baroni was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.