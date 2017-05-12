Nation & World Senior Pakistani police officer says death toll in attack in Baluchistan province has risen to 15 Originally published May 12, 2017 at 3:32 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Senior Pakistani police officer says death toll in attack in Baluchistan province has risen to 15. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryUnited flight delayed after scorpion reported aboard
