UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Senegal is circulating a draft U.N. resolution calling on the Security Council to support the West African regional group’s military action if Gambian President Yahya Jammeh doesn’t step down when his term ends at midnight.
The regional bloc ECOWAS says its troops are in place and waiting for the deadline.
The key paragraph in the draft obtained by The Associated Press would reiterate the Security Council’s “full support to the ECOWAS in its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure the respect of the will of the people of The Gambia” in Dec. 1 elections.
Jammeh has refused to cede power after 22 years despite losing the election to Adama Barrow.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
The resolution is not drafted under the U.N. Charter’s Chapter 7, which can be militarily enforced.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.