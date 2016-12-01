NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Senate committee chairman is pressing Justice Department officials for more information about their response to “whistleblowing” claims by an FBI agent who investigated a former Louisiana district attorney accused of trading sex for leniency.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, says FBI Special Agent Mike Zummer told the committee that a relationship between a federal prosecutor and a defense attorney may have led to a lenient plea agreement for former St. Charles Parish District Attorney Harry Morel.

The FBI suspended Zummer earlier this year after he outlined the conflict-of-interest allegations in a letter to the judge who sentenced Morel to three years in prison.

In 2013, Zummer filed an ethics complaint against a New Orleans-based prosecutor who once co-owned a condominium with Morel’s attorney.