COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s two U.S. senators say the chamber where the late astronaut-hero John Glenn once served has honored him with a resolution.
Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown introduced the measure this week and announced its passage Saturday.
The resolution honors Glenn, who died Thursday at age 95, as the first American to orbit the Earth and for his many military and public service accomplishments.
It says the nation is “deeply indebted” to Glenn “for his passion for exploration, commitment to public service and desire to make the world a better place.”
The Senate will stand adjourned as a mark of respect to Glenn.
A public viewing at the Ohio Statehouse and a memorial service for Glenn at Ohio State University’s Mershon Auditorium are planned for next week.
