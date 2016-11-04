CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, in a neck-and-neck race to keep his seat in Pennsylvania, says he expects Hillary Clinton will face congressional investigations next year if she becomes president.
However, Toomey didn’t go as far as some Republican congressional colleagues in saying Clinton should face impeachment proceedings.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Toomey said grounds for impeachment involve constitutional and legal questions he hadn’t looked into.
Still, Toomey says it appears Clinton received special treatment in avoiding charges related to her use of a private email server while secretary of state.
Toomey is traveling the state and says his Democratic challenger, Katie McGinty, is hiding from reporters.
McGinty is appearing Friday in Pittsburgh with Clinton and Saturday with Vice President Joe Biden in suburban Philadelphia.
The election is Tuesday.
