RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham says “bi-partisan sanctions … will hit Russia hard, particularly (President Vladimir) Putin as an individual.”
Graham says the U.S. Congress “will investigate the Russian involvement in our elections,” but he didn’t elaborate on possible sanctions.
The Kremlin has been accused of interference in the campaign that propelled Donald Trump to power.
Graham said Wednesday that “Russia is trying to break the back of democracies all around the world,” adding that Latvia is “constantly bombarded” with “Russian aggression and interference.”
Graham told a news conference that “it is now time for Russia to understand — enough is enough.”
Graham is touring Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this week with fellow Republican John McCain and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. McCain called Russia’s behavior “unacceptable.”
