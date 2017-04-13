Highway 38 in Oregon was closed after a semi crashed into the Scottsburg Bridge. Rescuers extracted the 26-year-old Seattle driver from the cab and took him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — The state Department of Transportation closed Oregon Highway 38 after a semi crashed into the Scottsburg Bridge.

The agency says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon and the bridge in southwest Oregon remained closed Thursday morning.

Oregon State Police say the truck hauling empty pallets crashed through a railing, trapping the 26-year-old driver from Seattle.

Rescuers extracted him from the cab and took him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The trailer fell into the Umpqua River. Diesel fuel entered the water and pallets floated downstream.

Police say excessive speed contributed to the crash and the trucker was issued a citation for several traffic violations.