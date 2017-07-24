MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police and wildlife officials captured an unwanted visitor on Miami Beach.

An alligator was spotted Sunday swimming in the Atlantic Ocean near the South Pointe Park pier.

News outlets quoted viewers who said it took officials about two hours to capture the gator. No one was injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department posted a photo of the gator on its official Twitter page .

Alligators typically stay in fresh water but can tolerate brief periods of time in salt water, according to wildlife officials.