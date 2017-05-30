SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Military officials say the lockdown of a U.S. Air Force base in Texas has been lifted after a preliminary search of a community center there did not reveal any danger.
Authorities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland earlier Tuesday had warned of a “security incident” and directed personnel in some areas of the base to stay inside.
Base spokesman Oscar Balladares confirmed that authorities were responding to a threat but didn’t elaborate.
He says security officers are continuing to search the area and a post to the base’s official Facebook page indicated the matter has been “resolved.”
The lockdown appears to be the first to occur at the base since a shooting in April 2016 when a man killed his commanding officer before turning the gun on himself.
This story has been corrected to reflect that the base spokesman’s last name is Balladares, not Balledares.
