LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard at a Philadelphia-area university was hit by a stray bullet when shots were fired amid homecoming festivities over the weekend.
Lincoln University said an altercation occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the main campus in Chester County.
The university said shots were fired, and a bullet hit a van that was carrying private security guards, striking an officer. She was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was to undergo surgery to remove the bullet.
Officials said no students were injured.
Pennsylvania State Police and university police were investigating. No arrests were immediately announced.
Officials said guards from Imperial Security had been hired to provide security for homecoming festivities over the weekend.
In Saturday’s football game, Elizabeth City State beat Lincoln, 33-23.
