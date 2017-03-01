UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is heading to West Africa to examine the threat posed by Boko Haram to the four countries most affected by the extremist group — Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which also face a serious humanitarian crisis.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters Wednesday “this is the first time ever that the Security Council will visit the region” and members want to support the four countries “in their fight against terrorism.”

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said council members want to know what leaders of those countries are doing in response to Boko Haram — and what joint actions they are taking “to tackle what is clearly a cross-border threat.”

Council members were leaving New York late Wednesday for Cameroon, the first stop.