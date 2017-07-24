ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — A busy stretch of Interstate 55 is shut down near St. Louis as police are involved in a standoff with a man who reportedly fired at officers during a chase.

Police began chasing a car Monday morning near the intersection of I-55 and Interstate 270 in St. Louis County. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the chase.

Police say the man fired at officers. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies used spike strips to disable the car as it traveled south. Police say additional shots were fired after the car was disabled.

It’s unclear if the suspect has been shot. Television footage of the area shows police vehicles surrounding the car.