BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — Six western Michigan teachers have been reprimanded and a school secretary has resigned after they were secretly videoed saying whether they would have sex with, marry or kill certain co-workers and students.
WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV report that the six-minute cellphone video featuring the Bangor district staff was recorded at a tavern in Bangor in January.
The woman who posted the video on YouTube told WOOD-TV she didn’t record it. Her connection to the district is unclear.
District attorney Robert Huber told parents at a Bangor Board of Education meeting Monday that no students were named in the video.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
Police Chief Tommy Simpson told WZZM-TV that a school staffer felt threatened by the video and filed a complaint. No criminal charges have been filed.
Bangor is 50 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.