CAIRO (AP) — The three-ton torso of a massive statue that may be of one of Egypt’s most famous pharaohs has been lifted from mud and groundwater where it was recently discovered in a Cairo suburb.
The torso was pulled by a crane as dozens of workers supported it while being moved to dry land Monday.
The first part of the colossus — a large portion of the head — was pulled up Thursday.
The Ministry of Antiquities says the statue’s parts would be assembled at the Egyptian museum in central Cairo, where they would be pieced together and restored before being moved to the yet-to-open Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza Pyramids.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
The statue is likely of Ramses II, who ruled Egypt for 60 years more than 3,000 years ago.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.