MENA, Ark. (AP) — The second of two missing children has been found dead in western Arkansas.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 10-year-old Reilly Scarbrough was found Saturday in a wooded area near Hatfield in far western Arkansas.
The discovery comes after the boy’s 2-year-old sister, Acelynn Wester, was found Friday near Cove and near where the body of the children’s 43-year-old mother, Bethany Jo Wester, was found Tuesday.
The woman’s uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne, was found dead Thursday in his home in Hatfield, about 4 miles north of Cove.
Most Read Stories
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft
Suspected causes of the deaths of the four have not been released, but Sheriff Scott Sawyer told reporters that they are considered homicides and a suspect is in custody.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.