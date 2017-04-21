COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents show a man in federal custody has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man after a road-rage incident.
The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/knmptw ) Justin Booth has been charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery, arson and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of William “Bo” Kirk.
Court documents indicate that Booth and David Hutto followed Kirk home October 22 and kidnapped him after they became angry about Kirk’s driving.
Investigators believe the men shot Kirk, burned his truck and then withdrew money from his bank account at an ATM. Hutto was recently sentenced to life in prison for Kirk’s murder.
Kirk, 41, disappeared after he left his job as an X-ray technician at a Post Falls hospital. His body was found several days later.
Booth was arrested in October on federal firearms charges. Booth was moved to Kootenai County Jail Thursday.
