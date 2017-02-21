NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rutgers University student last year.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says U.S. Marshals arrested Fraynned Ramirez on Tuesday in the Dominican Republican. Authorities say extradition proceedings are underway and Ramirez could be back in the U.S. as early as Wednesday.
Ramirez and another man, 25-year-old Marcus Felix, are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the April 10, 2016 death of 21-year-old Shani Patel. Authorities say Patel was shot to death at his off-campus apartment near the university’s Newark campus. Patel’s roommate was injured, but survived.
Felix was arrested shortly after the shooting and pleaded not guilty during a brief court hearing. It’s unclear if Ramirez has an attorney who can comment.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
- Trump motorcade hit by 2x4 in West Palm Beach; five students face charges
- Mexico City is a parched and sinking capital
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.