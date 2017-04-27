SAN DIEGO (AP) — SeaWorld San Diego is caring for a sea lion that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother.
The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from a beach in the city of Oceanside on Tuesday.
The pup made a live appearance online hours after her birth.
The black-furred newborn is being nursed with a special milk formula through a feeding tube because the mother is too sick to care for her.
The park says the mother may have eaten shellfish or fish poisoned by domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin from algae.
The park hopes the mother will feel better in a day or so and will take over caring for her pup.
