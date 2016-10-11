BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say searches have yielded no evidence or suspects that would corroborate an intelligence report of possible car bomb attacks in Bangkok and its outskirts.

Police were instructed to step up security in the capital on Monday after deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Srivara Ransibrahmanakul met with the Australian ambassador and an Australian counterterrorism official.

The meeting resulted in information pointing to possible car bomb attack on airports, parking spaces and department stores in Bangkok and its suburbs from Oct. 25 to 30.

Deputy police spokesman Col. Krisana Pattanacharoen says searches were conducted at three possible attack spots in Bangkok early Tuesday but nothing was found.