OLYMPIA — Authorities in Thurston County are looking for two people suspected of killing a 60-year-old woman.
The Olympian reports 23-year-old Roan Littlemoon and 18-year-old Sabrina Anderson are suspected of second-degree murder in the death of Littlemoon’s mother.
Authorities have not said how Robin Tingle died at her rural county home Monday but say they don’t believe a gun was used to kill her.
The suspects are believed to have fled the residence in a white Mazda Tribute, with Washington license plate BT6583.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where the two suspects are should call 911.
