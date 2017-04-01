PONOROGO, Indonesia (AP) — The search for more than two dozen missing people resumed Sunday after a massive landslide hit a village on Indonesia’s main island of Java.

Four excavators were digging into the torn-up earth Sunday under cloudy skies. Rescuers had found just one body Saturday before more rain raised the risk of further slides.

A scar of reddish-brown earth 800 meters (half a mile) long and 20 meters (66 feet) high stood out in the lush-green terrain around Banaran village in East Java province’s Ponorogo district. Damaged vehicles nearly covered in dirt and broken tree limbs were visible as the search crews worked.

The landslide hit some 23 houses and farmers harvesting ginger, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman for Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency. With one body recovered, at least 26 villagers were still missing, Nugroho said. Disaster agency rescuers, soldiers, police officers and volunteers were taking part in the search.

The local army chief, Lt. Col. Slamet Sarijanto, said that according to villagers, 38 people were buried by the landslide — 22 in their houses and 16 while harvesting ginger.

Nugroho said 17 people were injured and being treated at a hospital.

Seasonal rains cause frequent floods in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, where many of the country’s 256 million people live in mountainous areas or fertile, flood-prone plains near rivers.