HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are renewing their search for an Alabama woman nine years to the day after she went missing.

Madison County sheriff’s investigators, the FBI and others were searching Wednesday at the home where Jennifer Fay Powers lived and was last seen. She was 29 and a married mother of three at the time.

Powers’ husband said she went outside on July 12, 2008, and never returned. Relatives say she had a drug problem but wouldn’t abandon her family.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Salomonsky tells WAAY-TV that crews will dig on the property to search for evidence in her disappearance.

Salomonsky say investigators believe the woman was the victim of a homicide, and authorities have a person of interest.

The house is located in Harvest, near Huntsville.