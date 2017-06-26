LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say shot and wounded a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy when the deputy tried to pull him over.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Monday that McCreary County Deputy Sheriff Frank Brown was wounded Saturday as he attempted to pull over an older-model red motorcycle. Police say the male driver fired a handgun twice and struck the deputy’s bulletproof vest. Brown was treated at a hospital and released.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene in rural southern Kentucky and searched the area by ground and air, but haven’t found the suspect or the vehicle.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt, a black Nike backpack, black riding boots and a red helmet.