PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida and Alabama are searching for a man suspected of killing three people.
The sheriff’s offices in Florida’s Escambia and Santa Rosa counties held a joint news conference over the weekend to update the public on the search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Eugene Boyette Jr.
Boyette is a suspect in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama. Investigators say 37-year-old Mary Michelle Craig Rice of Milton, Florida, is believed to have been with Boyette in Alabama. They don’t know whether she is a hostage.
Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says investigators believe Broz was killed for her vehicle, which was found near Pensacola.
Most Read Stories
- Overnight snow threatens Seattle-area commute; some schools closed
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Trump’s ‘so-called judge’ is a highly regarded GOP appointee WATCH
Officials say there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Boyette’s arrest.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.