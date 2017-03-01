FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A search continues in south Georgia for the remains of a teacher who’s been missing for more than 11 years.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson tells multiple news outlets that investigators returned to a pecan farm Wednesday morning, searching for Tara Grinstead’s remains. Investigators dug through a wooded area Tuesday for Grinstead, who went missing from her Ocilla home in 2005.
Grinstead was a history teacher at Irwin County High School and three-time Miss Tifton. Her former student, Ryan Alexander Duke, was arrested last week and charged with murder in her death.
Details of investigators’ possible findings weren’t released. A judge issued a gag order Tuesday preventing law enforcement, potential witnesses, court personnel and family members from discussing the case.
The GBI declined to give the cause of Grinstead’s death.
