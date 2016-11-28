GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a search for two inmates who fled a Northern California jail led authorities to a motel where several people were taken into custody.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2gyx6ri ) that the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office received multiple tips that fugitive inmate Rogelio Chavez was at a Days Inn in Gilroy. But when authorities arrived Sunday night, he was nowhere to be found.

Police then took multiple people into custody for questioning. It was not clear if they are linked to the case.

Police say information suggests Chavez was at the hotel as recently as Sunday night but may have left before police arrived.

Chavez and Laron Campbell escaped with two other prisoners Wednesday night from the county’s main jail by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window. They then rappelled to the ground on a bedsheet. The others were apprehended.

