The Associated Press

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — The search continues for an armed suspect believed to be in a national forest in North Carolina

Authorities told media outlets the manhunt in Pisgah National Forest was ongoing Monday for 38-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Weaverville. The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Department says he’s a suspect in a break-in.

Sheriff’s deputies say they chased Stroupe’s vehicle Saturday through an area popular with hikers and campers.

Authorities say he stole a mountain bike and later pedaled into the woods.

Authorities have been telling visitors to stay away from the forest. An area of the forest extending between Asheville and the South Carolina border was closed Sunday.

