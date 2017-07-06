PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (AP) — The search has been suspended for a 19-year-old Alabama man missing after his personal watercraft crashed into a boat near a Florida marina.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release it searched about 7 square miles (18 sq. kilometers) during a nine-hour search for Henry Wise of Fairhope, Alabama. Wise didn’t resurface Tuesday night when his watercraft collided with the boat.

Another person on the watercraft, 19-year-old Gavin Primm of Daphne, Alabama, was injured. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Wise.