WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re missing your daily dose of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, it’s because President Donald Trump’s chief spokesman has been on Navy Reserve duty.
Spicer joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1999 and the commitment for monthly service occasionally keeps him away from his high-profile job as the public face of the Trump administration. Spicer was absent this week on one of the biggest days of Trump’s presidency: the day after he fired James Comey as FBI director.
Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, the last day this week that Spicer briefed the White House press corps.
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has filled in during Spicer’s absence.
Spicer’s often combative briefings have become must-see TV.
He’s expected back at the podium on Monday.
