VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials have tried to rescue a young sea lion stuck in a canal that cuts through farmland and an inland California neighborhood.
Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli says an animal services official spotted the sea lion on Tuesday in the city of Vacaville, between San Francisco and Sacramento.
Rulli says 13 responders from the center joined police and fire officials in trying to flush the animal out of a drainage pipe in the canal. He says the rescue has been called off for nightfall and will resume Wednesday.
It’s unclear how the sea lion got into the canal. The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north.
Rulli says the mammal is fat and looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure.
