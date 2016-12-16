SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ‘Tis the season for Santa to take a scuba dive.
As part of holiday festivities at the California Academy of Sciences, the fish are getting fed by a diver dressed as Santa Claus.
The show known as “Scuba Santa” runs through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum.
Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors’ questions from inside the tank.
Floating amid the coral reef and array of fish, he explained that Santa likes to “take a tropical vacation or two” during his off months and first learned to scuba dive in the Bahamas and then trained in California.
