A growing list of Russian contacts with Trump’s associates is getting intense and skeptical scrutiny.

WASHINGTON — During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump’s second campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, had regular communications with his longtime associate — a former Russian military translator in Kiev who has been investigated in Ukraine on suspicion of being a Russian intelligence agent.

At the Republican National Convention in July, J.D. Gordon, a former Pentagon official on Trump’s national-security team, met with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, when Gordon was helping keep hawkish language on Russia’s conflict with Ukraine out of the party’s platform.

Jason Greenblatt, a former Trump Organization lawyer and now a special representative for international negotiations at the White House, met last summer with Rabbi Berel Lazar, chief rabbi of Russia and an ally of President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

In a Washington atmosphere supercharged by the finding of the intelligence agencies that Putin tried to steer the election to Trump and continuing FBI and congressional investigations, a growing list of Russian contacts with Trump’s associates is getting intense and skeptical scrutiny.

Democrats see suspicious connections and inaccurate denials as part of a pattern that belies Trump’s insistence that he and his associates “have nothing to do with Russia.” The president’s supporters say innocuous encounters, routine for any incoming presidential team, are being treated for political reasons as subversive.

Trump denounced the furor over Russian connections Thursday as a “total witch hunt,” but it may not have helped his case that the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, echoed his words Friday, saying, “This all looks like a witch hunt.”

On Friday, Trump posted a picture on Twitter of a meeting between Putin and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, and wrote, “We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin.”

Schumer responded on Twitter, writing that he would “happily talk” under oath about his meeting with Putin, which took place “in full view of press and public.” He then challenged Trump to do the same.

The Russia issue has had momentous consequences for the new administration. Michael Flynn lasted less than a month as national-security adviser before being forced out for mischaracterizing his conversations with Kislyak. This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions admitted to having meetings with Kislyak that he had not disclosed during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions fended off demands that he resign but agreed to recuse himself from what may be the most important investigation his Justice Department is conducting: of Russian meddling in the election and whether any of Trump’s associates colluded in those efforts. That did not end the issue; all nine Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee called Friday for him to testify about his inaccurate denials that he had met with Russian officials during the campaign.

Part of the problem underlying disputes over such contacts may be Trump’s style, which usually leaves little room for nuance. At a news conference last month, he said he had “nothing to do with Russia,” and that “to the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.”

Reporting by multiple news organizations is turning up multiple contacts between Trump associates and Russians who serve in or are close to Putin’s government. There have been courtesy calls, policy discussions and business contacts, though nothing has emerged publicly indicating anything more sinister.

Current and former U.S. officials have said that phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.

Former diplomats and Russia specialists say it would have been absurd and contrary to U.S. interests for the Trump team to avoid all meetings with Russians, either during or since the campaign.

John R. Beyrle, U.S. ambassador to Moscow from 2008-12, said he feared, “We’re beginning to out-Russian the Russians” by treating all contacts as suspicious. When he returns to Russia now, he said, “this real anti-Western, anti-American frenzy” prompts some old acquaintances to refuse to meet him because they worry about being tagged as too friendly to the United States.

In a possible sign that Trump hopes to put behind him the impression that he is an uncritical admirer of Putin, he is expected to name Fiona Hill, a respected Brookings scholar, to the top Russia post at the National Security Council, according to administration officials.

Hill is viewed as a Putin skeptic, if not as outspoken in her criticism of the Russian leader as are some other academics.

It might take a Russia scholar to unpack the significance of meetings that are coming to light in the glare of investigations and bare-knuckle politics.

Lazar, who has condemned critics of Putin’s actions in Ukraine, is the leader of the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch group in Russia, where it is a powerful organization running dozens of schools and offering social services across the country, while maintaining ties to a lucrative donor network.

Greenblatt, who handled outreach to Jews for the campaign, said Lazar was one of several Chabad leaders he had met during the campaign. He said the two men did not discuss broader U.S.-Russia relations and called the meeting “probably less than useful.”

Lazar said they had spoken about anti-Semitism in Russia, Russian Jews in Israel and Russian society in general. While he meets with Putin once or twice a year, he said, he never discussed his meeting with Greenblatt with Kremlin officials.

Joshua Nass, a public-relations executive in New York, confirmed arranging the meeting between Lazar and Greenblatt.

Gordon, the former Pentagon official, portrayed his meeting with Kislyak at the Republican convention — first reported by USA Today — as similarly unremarkable. After a panel discussion, he said, he spoke briefly with “dozens of ambassadors and senior diplomats,” including Kislyak.

During a brief chat with the ambassador, Gordon said, he “repeated some of the points made by the campaign on the importance of improving relations with Russia” but did not get into substantive policy matters.

At a meeting to draft the Republican platform, Gordon, representing Trump’s views, opposed a delegate who wanted to call for providing “lethal defensive weapons” to Ukraine.

Gordon said that proposal “was soundly defeated by the other delegates in the national-security subcommittee meeting.”

There was no connection, he insisted, between his chat with Kislyak and the platform language.

“Unfortunately some in the media have repeatedly tried to connect the dots where there was nothing to connect,” he said.