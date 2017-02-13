BERLIN (AP) — Kristin Scott Thomas recalls feeling “a sort of panic” while making director Sally Potter’s “The Party,” in which she plays a politician celebrating a promotion.
Potter described the movie Monday as “a light and loving look at the state of England, a kind of broken England.” It’s one of 18 films competing at the Berlin International Film Festival for its Golden Bear award.
Filmed in black and white, the film follows a party to celebrate Scott Thomas’ character’s appointment as a top opposition spokeswoman, which then goes badly wrong.
Scott Thomas said it was “almost like doing a play.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
She recalled “a sort of panic, knowing that we had two weeks to shoot it and … we had to get it right the first time, because there was no room for multiple takes.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.