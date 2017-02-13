BERLIN (AP) — Kristin Scott Thomas recalls feeling “a sort of panic” while making director Sally Potter’s “The Party,” in which she plays a politician celebrating a promotion.

Potter described the movie Monday as “a light and loving look at the state of England, a kind of broken England.” It’s one of 18 films competing at the Berlin International Film Festival for its Golden Bear award.

Filmed in black and white, the film follows a party to celebrate Scott Thomas’ character’s appointment as a top opposition spokeswoman, which then goes badly wrong.

Scott Thomas said it was “almost like doing a play.”

She recalled “a sort of panic, knowing that we had two weeks to shoot it and … we had to get it right the first time, because there was no room for multiple takes.”