EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s leader has said she will seek authority for a new independence referendum.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday she will move quickly to give Scottish voters a chance to make Scotland an independent country.
Sturgeon said British Prime Minister Theresa May has so far refused to compromise with Scotland over Brexit.
She said it is important for Scotland to take active steps to protect its interests as Britain prepared to trigger its departure from the European Union.
Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon said that the U.K.’s decision to leave the EU had brought about a “material change or circumstances.”
