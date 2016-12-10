LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses and an official say the roof of a church has collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria, killing at least 60 people.

Congregants say the Reigners Bible Church in Uyo city was still under construction when it was used for a ceremony to ordain a bishop Saturday.

They say hundreds of people were inside when metal girders crashed and the corrugated iron roof caved in.

A rescue official says at least 60 people died but the toll could mount as a crane removes debris. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to reporters.

The state government says it will investigate if anyone compromised building standards.

In 2014, 116 people died when a multi-story building of the Synagogue Church of All Nations collapsed in Lagos.