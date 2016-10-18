RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four scientists cited in a decision to scale back the only wild population of red wolves say the government misinterpreted their work.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in September it intends to reduce the wolves’ territory and remove some wolves from the wild to bolster the captive breeding population.

The wildlife service’s regional director, Cynthia Dohner, said at the time that recent data showed the captive population wasn’t viable and swift action was needed. A memo signed by Dohner cites a government-commissioned Population Viability Analysis as its source on the peril facing the captive population.

But four out of the report’s five authors wrote a letter to the wildlife service saying their study was misinterpreted. They say the captive population isn’t in danger for the next century.