SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian scientists say they have discovered the largest dinosaur ever found in South America’s biggest country.

The announcement was made Wednesday at Rio de Janeiro’s Earth Sciences Museum by its director, Diogenes Campos. He named the 25-meter-long dinosaur “Austroposeidon magnificus,” and said it belonged to the Titanosaur group of herbivores that had large bodies, long necks and tails and relatively small skulls.

The dinosaur’s neck and spinal vertebrae were found in Sao Paulo state in the 1950s by paleontologist Llewellyn Ivor Price, who died in 1980 without being acknowledged for the discovery.

Paleontologist Alexander Kellner said Price had so many other specimens to identify that he did not have time to get to Austroposeidon magnificus. The bones weren’t studied until recent years.